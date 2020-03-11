Does he or doesn’t he?

Pending free agent Robby Anderson said Tuesday he feels he has “unfinished business” with the Jets. A day later, the receiver reversed field.

Anderson said on ESPN on Wednesday morning that he dreams of playing with Tom Brady.

“I just had a dream last night where we were on the same team,” Anderson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “No lie. It’s so crazy.”

No one knows where Brady will end up, but it won’t be with the Jets. So if Anderson is joining Brady, he will have to leave New York to do it.

“The crazy thing is, I didn’t see the team,” Anderson said. “I didn’t see like the actual colors of the jersey, but we were literally on the same practice field at practice together.”

Anderson added that playing with the GOAT “would be a dream come true.”

He later tweeted a clarification that his dream might have entailed a Pro Bowl practice. Of course, Brady hasn’t actually played in the Pro Bowl game since 2005.

So it was a nice try by Anderson to quell the backlash from Jets fans.

The Jets would love to re-sign Anderson before he hits the open market, but he could find more from another team in free agency.

Anderson, 27, caught 52 passes for 779 yards and five touchdowns last season.

He ranks 29th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Robby Anderson has dreamed of playing with Tom Brady originally appeared on Pro Football Talk