Robby Anderson did not practice Wednesday.

Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer reports Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Anderson has a hamstring injury. The issue is not expected to be long term, Rhule added.

Anderson was injured during joint practices with the Colts last week.

Anderson did not play in Sunday’s preseason game.

Anderson, 28, made 95 receptions for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns last season in his first season in Carolina. He spent his first four seasons with the Jets, who traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Panthers this offseason.

Robby Anderson dealing with hamstring injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk