Robby Anderson Battling Hamstring Issue

Robby Anderson has missed practice time this week with a hamstring injury. We typically like to impose a "three-day rule" regarding training camp injuries, but Anderson is a big enough name and fantasy drafts are happening every day right now. Anderson's absence is noteworthy, even if it ends up being a minor thing. Soft-tissue issues can linger, however. Head coach Matt Rhule hasn't sounded like Anderson's absence will be lengthy. With Anderson and D.J. Moore sitting out the Panthers’ preseason opener last weekend, rookie Terrace Marshall led the Panthers in targets (5) and receiving with a 3-88 line. Marshall’s stock is soaring after that performance, as he’s expected to open the season in three-wide sets alongside Anderson and Moore.

Wentz, Prescott Continue to Progress

Speaking Wednesday, coach Frank Reich said Carson Wentz (foot) is getting "very antsy" and wants to "push the envelope" in his rehab. "He's getting very antsy. Very antsy," Reich said. "He's wanting to push the envelope, as I would expect. But he's gotta be patient and just stay focused on the mental side of it right now and we gotta let things take their course. But at the same time, there's a time to push things and we'll keep doing that as it's appropriate." Wentz has been present at walkthrough practices for the past week with no boot or limp on the surgically-repaired foot. Reich doesn't want to push things "too soon, too fast," but it sounds like Wentz is really wanting to be out there Week 1. It’s sounding more and more likely by the day.

Wentz isn’t the only injured quarterback making progress. Dak Prescott (shoulder) participated in Wednesday’s practice, throwing on the side in a limited fashion. He’s been ramping up his throwing regimen daily. Prescott remains unlikely to play in the preseason, but he’s almost a lock to be ready for the season opener. There’s little reason to worry at the moment.

Juwan Johnson the Next Jared Cook for Saints?

The Athletic's Katherine Terrell wrote second-year UDFA Juwan Johnson "seems headed for a Jared Cook-type role" at tight end for the Saints. Adam Trautman has been hyped as a breakout candidate at tight end for the Saints with Cook now in L.A. with the Chargers, but it was Johnson who paced the Saints in receiving in the preseason opener when he registered a pair of catches for 71 yards while playing a handful of snaps with the first-team offense. It was Johnson who was featured on third-down passing plays with the Taysom Hill unit. Johnson is a former college wideout who converted to tight end this summer and has been one of the stars of Saints camp. He's a name to watch over the next couple weeks and into the season.

Quick Slants

Rams rookie WR Ben Skowronek will miss the next 4-6 weeks with a broken forearm he suffered in the preseason opener. … Eagles TE Tyree Jackson will be sidelined 8-10 weeks with a broken bone in his back. Jackson had been trying to switch from quarterback to tight end and was impressing in camp. … Second-year Chargers RB Joshua Kelley has reportedly improved his pass blocking, but he’s still not expected to open the year any higher than No. 3 on the depth chart, behind both Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson. … The Texans cut swing tackle Roderick Johnson after activating him from the COVID list. … Vikings third-year LB Cameron Smith announced his retirement.