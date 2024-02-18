Robbinsville wrestling wins state championship for first time. Here's how WNC wrestlers fared.
Robbinsville wrestling won its first 1A individual state championship in school history and nine total Western North Carolina wrestlers captured state titles at the NCHSAA individual championships on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Avery County and Robbinsville dominated 1A. Four Vikings and three Black Knights earned individual state championships and each school placed five in championship matches.
The Black Knights, however, snatched the 1A title, outscoring Avery County, the defending state champions 124.5 to 114.5 over the three-day event.
Avery County's Cooper Foster, Kenneth Pritz and Cael Dunn all finished with undefeated seasons. Foster pinned his opponent in 1:49 to win the 113-pound class, Pritz claimed the 144-pound title in a 5-1 decision and Dunn won by fall in 1:10 at 175. The Vikings' Benjamin Jordan also won an individual title, taking first in the 132-pound class, 9-2, and finishing the season with one loss.
Robbinsville's Kage Williams became a four-time state champion, winning the 1A 190-pound class by fall in three minutes and finishing his career with a 169-1 record. On Friday, Williams broke Robbinsville's record for career wins.
The Black Knights other two titles came from Koleson Dooley, who won at 285 by 3-1 decision, and Alexis Panama, who won at 120 by fall in 3:02. Two others finished in second for Robbinsville to help earn the team crown.
HITTING ITS STRIDE: Why Roberson wrestling is hitting its stride entering NCHSAA individual state championships
Brevard's Jaxon Turner and Ray Laney each claimed 2A titles. Both finished the season with just one loss.
While no WNC wrestlers took home a championship in the first girls NCHSAA state individual championships, Lily Flores of Avery County made history by becoming WNC's first girl in a title match, finishing second in the 152-pound class. Six others finished in the top five of their weight class.
WNC wrestling top finishers
1A state championships
Skylar Anderson of Robbinsville: Third place, 106
Cooper Foster, Avery County: First place, 113
Adair Panama, Robbinsville: Second place, 113
Alexis Panama, Robbinsville: First place, 120
Bryson Mcfalls, Mitchell: Fourth place, 120
Loxston Hooper, Robbinsville: Second place, 126
Benjamin Jordan, Avery County: First place, 132
Lleyton Hooper, Robbinsville: Third place, 138
Kenneth Pritz, Avery County: First place, 144
Mason Bentley, Avery County: Second place, 150
Cael Dunn, Avery County: First place, 175
Kage Williams, Robbinsville: First place, 190
Camron Cook, Mitchell: Second place, 190
Koleson Dooley of Robbinsville: First place, 285
Grayson Hoilman, Avery County: Fourth place, 285
2A state championships
John Bryson Perkins, Owen: Fourth place, 126
Fisher McPherson, Owen: Fifth place 138
Jaxon Turner, Brevard: First place, 165
Ray Laney, Brevard: First place, 190
3A state championships
Kane Bryson, Pisgah: Second place, 120
Gavin Cryderman, Enka: Fourth place, 132
Bodhi McCormack, Enka: Second place, 150
Landon Pope, Pisgah: Fifth place, 175
Reese Meadows, North Henderson: Third place, 215
4A state championships
Connor Reese, Roberson: Sixth place, 165
Hayden Haynes, McDowell: Sixth place, 215
Girls state championships
Morgan Repasky, McDowell: Third place, 100
Treyleigh Miller, Pisgah: Fourth place, 114
Emma Burnes, Smoky Mountain: Fourth place, 126
SANCTIONED SPORT: Why Murphy girls wrestling's first match will mean so much more for Aiden Smith, its lone athlete
Lylah Cogdill, Swain County: Fifth place, 138
Lilly Reese, Roberson: Fourth place, 145
Lily Flores, Avery County: Second place, 152
Kimberly Talton, Madison: Fourth place, 235
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Nine WNC wrestlers capture titles at state individual championships