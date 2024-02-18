Robbinsville wrestling wins state championship for first time. Here's how WNC wrestlers fared.

Robbinsville wrestling won its first 1A individual state championship in school history and nine total Western North Carolina wrestlers captured state titles at the NCHSAA individual championships on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Avery County and Robbinsville dominated 1A. Four Vikings and three Black Knights earned individual state championships and each school placed five in championship matches.

The Black Knights, however, snatched the 1A title, outscoring Avery County, the defending state champions 124.5 to 114.5 over the three-day event.

Avery County's Cooper Foster, Kenneth Pritz and Cael Dunn all finished with undefeated seasons. Foster pinned his opponent in 1:49 to win the 113-pound class, Pritz claimed the 144-pound title in a 5-1 decision and Dunn won by fall in 1:10 at 175. The Vikings' Benjamin Jordan also won an individual title, taking first in the 132-pound class, 9-2, and finishing the season with one loss.

Robbinsville's Kage Williams became a four-time state champion, winning the 1A 190-pound class by fall in three minutes and finishing his career with a 169-1 record. On Friday, Williams broke Robbinsville's record for career wins.

The Black Knights other two titles came from Koleson Dooley, who won at 285 by 3-1 decision, and Alexis Panama, who won at 120 by fall in 3:02. Two others finished in second for Robbinsville to help earn the team crown.

HITTING ITS STRIDE: Why Roberson wrestling is hitting its stride entering NCHSAA individual state championships

Brevard's Jaxon Turner and Ray Laney each claimed 2A titles. Both finished the season with just one loss.

While no WNC wrestlers took home a championship in the first girls NCHSAA state individual championships, Lily Flores of Avery County made history by becoming WNC's first girl in a title match, finishing second in the 152-pound class. Six others finished in the top five of their weight class.

WNC wrestling top finishers

1A state championships

Skylar Anderson of Robbinsville: Third place, 106

Cooper Foster, Avery County: First place, 113

Adair Panama, Robbinsville: Second place, 113

Alexis Panama, Robbinsville: First place, 120

Bryson Mcfalls, Mitchell: Fourth place, 120

Loxston Hooper, Robbinsville: Second place, 126

Benjamin Jordan, Avery County: First place, 132

Lleyton Hooper, Robbinsville: Third place, 138

Kenneth Pritz, Avery County: First place, 144

Mason Bentley, Avery County: Second place, 150

Cael Dunn, Avery County: First place, 175

Kage Williams, Robbinsville: First place, 190

Camron Cook, Mitchell: Second place, 190

Koleson Dooley of Robbinsville: First place, 285

Grayson Hoilman, Avery County: Fourth place, 285

2A state championships

John Bryson Perkins, Owen: Fourth place, 126

Fisher McPherson, Owen: Fifth place 138

Jaxon Turner, Brevard: First place, 165

Ray Laney, Brevard: First place, 190

3A state championships

Kane Bryson, Pisgah: Second place, 120

Gavin Cryderman, Enka: Fourth place, 132

Bodhi McCormack, Enka: Second place, 150

Landon Pope, Pisgah: Fifth place, 175

Reese Meadows, North Henderson: Third place, 215

4A state championships

Connor Reese, Roberson: Sixth place, 165

Hayden Haynes, McDowell: Sixth place, 215

Girls state championships

Morgan Repasky, McDowell: Third place, 100

Treyleigh Miller, Pisgah: Fourth place, 114

Emma Burnes, Smoky Mountain: Fourth place, 126

SANCTIONED SPORT: Why Murphy girls wrestling's first match will mean so much more for Aiden Smith, its lone athlete

Lylah Cogdill, Swain County: Fifth place, 138

Lilly Reese, Roberson: Fourth place, 145

Lily Flores, Avery County: Second place, 152

Kimberly Talton, Madison: Fourth place, 235

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Nine WNC wrestlers capture titles at state individual championships