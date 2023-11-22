How the Robbinsville community rallied to save Big Oaks Stadium and the football season

In May, Robbinsville football’s Big Oaks Stadium was condemned.

The concrete bleachers were deemed unsafe shortly before graduation. A contractor brought in to assess the possibility of replacing the seats deemed it unlikely, saying it would be too expensive in too short of a time frame. The home football season was in jeopardy.

But Robbinsville, located in what football coach Dee Walsh called “the construction capital of the world,” rallied. Three months later, the Black Knights took the field for their season opener at home with new, temporary bleachers.

This week, Robbinsville hosts North Rowan at Big Oaks, its fourth straight home playoff game.

“I said (to the players), these men and the community are going to do what they can,” Walsh said. “If there’s any way to have a stadium, we’ll have one, boys. Just relax.”

Had Robbinsville played every game on the road, its fortunes – and its 12-1 record – may have been different.

Big Oaks Stadium is located in the heart of Robbinsville’s downtown, where the high school used to be. Businesses close early on Friday nights to make it to kickoff. The stadium now seats 1,665, up from 1,500 before the renovations. The population of Robbinsville was 597 in the 2020 census.

In Robbinsville's third-round victory over Swain County, attendance far exceeded its capacity. Fans were packed around the stadium along every part of the fencing surrounding the field to get a glimpse of the rivalry playoff matchup.

Robbinsville’s Donovan Carpenter passes the ball in the game against Swain County, November 17, 2023.

While there have been talks about building a new stadium on its new campus, Walsh said there is a lot of sentimentality toward the stadium. Players compete there from youth leagues through high school, and the program has won a few of its 14 state championships at Big Oaks.

For the Black Knights’ seniors, playing one last year at Big Oaks means a lot. Senior quarterback Donovan Carpenter said he remembers how he felt hearing the news he may have already played his last home game without knowing.

“I was about scared to death, to be honest,” Carpenter said. “I was really worried we wouldn’t get to play at home.”

Community members, many of whom had deep connections to Robbinsville football, volunteered time and effort to replace the corroded bleachers. Nearly 50% of the work, roughly $500,000 worth of time and supplies, was donated to the county. Several players, like senior linebacker Kage Williams, also worked on the stadium.

After a litany of meetings to go over plans, construction started around the Fourth of July. They tore out the concrete, carrying it away. They filled in the slope with new soil and gravel. They built new retaining walls and brought in a fencing company to place a new fence around the stadium. They built in a handicap-accessible area and added a cheerleading platform.

Black Knights fans cheer after Cuttler Adams’ interception and touchdown in the game against Swain County, October 27, 2023.

Finally, they rented and placed temporary bleachers, finishing shortly before the junior varsity team opened the season on Aug. 17. All in all, the project took a month and a half.

“The community rallies around the kids, and football has brought a lot of success through the years here,” Walsh said. “Everybody loves it, and the kids look forward to it. They want to be a part of that. The community is important because they do their best to support it.”

MAKING PLAYS: How a halftime speech inspired Brevard football's season and playoffs run

Playing at home has undoubtedly provided a huge benefit to Robbinsville. Its two biggest wins – a 14-8 victory over Swain County to secure a conference championship and a 30-24 third-round playoff victory over the Maroon Devils – both came at Big Oaks.

“We played a really tough schedule,” Williams said. “That gave us the No. 1 seed in the playoffs even though we had one loss. This makes it even better that we got our stadium and we do get to be at home.”

In the mountains, football means as much as anything. Robbinsville's response to a team in need showed how important Black Knights football is to the community.

“Having the fans there – our fans are the best, really, I think in the whole world,” Carpenter said. “Getting them to be there, and the atmosphere at Robbinsville and at Big Oaks, there’s nothing like it.”

Evan Gerike is the high school sports reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email him at egerike@citizentimes.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanGerike. Please support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: How Robbinsville saved its season after its stadium was condemned