Robbins wins GO Junior Golf event

Owensboro’s Hannah Robbins shot 95 to win the Girls 16-18 Championship division of the GO Junior Golf Series event on Thursday at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course in Franklin.

Other female division winners were Beaver Dam’s Molly Amos (88, 13-15 Championship), Columbia’s Ashley Loy (44, 13-15, 9 holes), Hopkinsville’s Ella Perry (52, 11-12) and Hardinsburg’s Mavis Shrewsberry (19, 8-under, 3 holes).

Owensboro’s Triston Logsdon shot 79 to win the Boys 13-15 Championship division.

Other male division victors included Franklin’s Jacob Fentress (81, 16-18 Championship), Hawesville’s Kaden Kinney (45, 13-15, 9 holes), Owensboro’s Paxton Divine (47, 11-12), Madisonville’s Scott Ralston (27, 9-10) and Madisonville’s Jaxon Crook (13, 8-under, 3 holes).