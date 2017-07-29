D-Backs pitcher Robbie Ray carted off after being hit in head by line drive

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray was forced to leave Friday’s game in St. Louis after being hit on the head by a line drive off the bat of Cardinals first baseman Luke Voit. The line drive was measured at 108 mph off the bat, and immediately knocked Ray to the ground, where he remained for several minutes as the crowd watched on silently.

Ray never appeared to lose consciousness on the field, but did appear to have blood on his hands. He was moved to a sitting position before being loaded on to a cart. As he was driven off the field, Ray gave a thumbs up to the crowd.

The Diamondbacks announced Ray was alert after the incident and was transported to a local hospital where he’ll undergo further evaluation. The team will provide updates as they become available.

Here’s a video clip of the injury. Just be warned that the footage could be considered disturbing.

This is what just happened to Robbie Ray in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/9F37Dwd1bU — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) July 29, 2017





What you don’t see there is that the force of the line drive deflected the baseball all the way to third baseman Daniel Descalso, who was able to catch it in the air. It counted for an out, but that hardly mattered as the focus turned to Ray’s health.

Unfortunately for the Diamondbacks, they have become all too familiar with scenes like this. In 2015, pitcher Archie Bradley was struck in the face by line drive off the bat of Carlos Gonzalez. He was fortunate to walk away with damage only to his sinus cavity. Earlier this season, catcher Chris Iannetta suffered a concussion after being hit in the face with a pitch.

Losing Ray would be a huge blow to the Diamondbacks. The 25-year-old left-hander has been a true bright spot for a team that’s firmly in the postseason hunt. Ray was a first time all-star this season, and entered Friday’s start with a 3.15 ERA and 149 strikeouts over 117 innings. Here’s hoping he’ll be able to bounce back quickly and continue helping Arizona with its playoff push.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Mark Townsend is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at bigleaguestew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Townie813