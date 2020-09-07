Robbie Grossman, Bob Melvin upset after another bad replay review call

Grossman, Melvin fed up after another bad replay review originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In the bottom of the second inning of the A’s 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Oakland, once again, was on the losing end of a call made by the umpires.

A’s outfielder Robbie Grossman slid into home and was tagged out at the plate. The A’s challenged the play, but after the replay review, the call was upheld.

Here’s the play in question:

You be the ump: Out or Safe?



Grossman was called out on the field and after review 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dl5Lsl375z — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 6, 2020

Discuss among yourselves.

Grossman was not happy about it and joked with reporters that he would like to win a replay review “at some point.”

“I don’t know. Everyone saw it, but they make the decision,” Grossman said after the game. “If they would have called me safe, it probably would have stood safe, but I don’t know, I just hope -- we got to win one at some point and I thought I was safe, I thought through the video I was safe.”

This didn’t necessarily cost the A’s the win, but it continues to be a situation that does not play in their favor.

“When I’m told to challenge a play, I challenge a play,” Melvin said after the game. “What was your view on it?”

Melvin asked reporters, and The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser responded saying reporters at the field gave a consensus where it appeared Grossman was safe at the plate.

“I mean, don’t even get me started at this point,” Melvin said. “You just got to move forward and try not to get frustrated by it.”

Melvin doesn’t believe the call impacted the momentum at all, but starting pitcher Mike Fiers said it was possible it took some wind out of them.

“Yeah, when you think you have a run, and you don’t have a run, it’s tough to swallow, even with replay,” Fiers said. “But after it’s called an out, there’s nothing much we can do, but keep playing. Every run is crucial.”