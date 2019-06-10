Robbie Gould won’t be at 49ers minicamp

Robbie Gould would prefer not to suit up for the 49ers at all, so he definitely won’t be at minicamp this week.

Gould still hasn’t signed his franchise tender, and according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he won’t attend this week’s camp.

Since he’s not under contract he can’t be fined for the absence.

Gould has asked to be traded, in hopes of getting closer to his Chicago home (and as it happens, the Bears need a kicker). But the 49ers have been insistent that Gould would not be traded.