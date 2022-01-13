Robbie Gould wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after pulling double duty

Robbie Gould proved instrumental in more ways than one during the 49ers’ Week 18 win over the Rams. Not only was he perfect on field goals and extra points, but he also filled in admirably for punter Mitch Wishnowsky who exited in the first half with a concussion. Gould’s successful double duty earned him the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Gould might’ve gotten the nod without tacking the punting onto his resumé. He was three-for-three on extra points and drilled a pair of field goals including the game-winner in overtime. On top of that he averaged 45.0 yards on two punts and landed one of them inside the 20. They were his first punts since 2006 when he punted twice during his second season as a pro.

This is the second time a 49ers player earned Special Teams Player of the Week this season. Wishnowsky won the award in Week 2 when he kept San Francisco afloat with some field-flipping punts in a 17-11 win over the Eagles.

While Wishnowsky is still in concussion protocol as the 49ers begin their week of practice, Gould won’t be asked to play both positions in the playoffs. San Francisco added punter P Ryan Winslow to the practice squad as insurance in case Wishnowsky doesn’t clear protocol.