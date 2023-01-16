Robbie Gould unbelievably remains perfect on playoff kicking attempts

Gould unbelievably still hasn't missed playoff FG, PAT attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While the NFL playoffs are where quarterbacks and other skill position players shine, if a team wants to reach Super Bowl LVII, they'll likely need to rely on their kicker.

The 49ers will receive praise for having the NFL's top-ranked defense and the production rookie QB Brock Purdy is providing on their 11-game win streak. However, San Francisco can have full confidence when sending out their kicker Robbie Gould.

In the 49ers' 41-23 NFC Wild Card Game victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, Gould again showed he's as good as gold on field goal attempts.

Gould went 4-for-4 on his field-goal attempts against the Seahawks as he connected from 31-, 33-, 34- and 46-yards. Additionally, the veteran made each of his three PATs, recording 15 total points for the 49ers.

Although Purdy's historic performance against Seattle is garnering the most attention, Gould also made history in the wild-card win.

First, the 49ers' kicker is a perfect 25-for-25 on field-goal attempts -- the most attempts without a miss in NFL history -- and 38-for-38 on PATs in his playoff career.

The 40-year-old's four field-goal attempts made against the Seahawks matched Ray Wersching for the most in a single postseason game in franchise history. Wersching went 4-for-4 in Super Bowl XVI between the 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals in 1982.

Furthermore, Gould continues to climb the field-goal attempts made list as his 25 as a member of the 49ers is the most in franchise history and is tied for sixth in NFL history with Matt Stover.

Gould has another playoff game to chip away at Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby, who sits in fifth place on the all-time list (32). San Francisco will welcome the Dallas Cowboys or Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Levi's Stadium for an NFC Divisional Playoff contest next weekend.

