Robbie Gould talks about being cut by the Bears and what he learned from it

The Bears are facing old friend Robbie Gould for the first time since his 5-field goal revenge game last December.

After he lit up the Bears' sideline following that game, it was clear that the decision to cut him wasn't water under the bridge yet.

A year later and Gould seems a little more at peace with his Bears tenure. Talking on NBC Sports Bay Area's '49ers Insider' podcast, Gould talked about the lessons he learned from getting cut by the Bears:

"I think a lot of this goes back to when I was cut in Chicago. When I was young, in my career, I always wanted to be the best kicker to ever play the game. I think I would always be looking at stats and crunch numbers - like, 'hey, how can I get on top of this guy in field goal percentage, what does it look like from this perspective' ... So then I got cut in Chicago and spent about six weeks on the street. And what I really learned during that time is that nothing matters except than one kick at a time. They're all mini games. For me, I really took that into New York where I went 12-for-12 and then brought it here for the last two years."

On the surface, at least, it sounds like Gould maybe has some peace of mind after getting cut by the Bears during the 2016 preseason. Though going 68 of 71 over the last two seasons probably helps give one some peace of mind, too.