Robbie Gould remains perfect in NFL postseason

The postseason magic from former Penn State kicker Robbie Gould continued on the NFL’s super wild card weekend. Gould connected on all three field goal attempts and all four extra point attempts taken in a blowout win by the San Francisco 49ers over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

Gould has made a career with his reliable kicking in the NFL over the years, and he is just automatic money when the postseason arrives.

Most career field goals made in playoffs without a miss:

Robbie Gould 24

Chris Boswell 16

Evan McPherson 14

Jake Elliott 11

Brandon McManus 10 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 14, 2023

Robbie Gould in the playoffs Field Goals

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

25-25 Extra Points

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

✅

37-37 😮🔥😍 — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) January 15, 2023

It was only fitting that Gould put the first points of the NFL postseason on the board with a field goal early in the first quarter.

FIRST PLAYOFF POINTS COME FROM ROBBIE GOULD AND THE 49ERS pic.twitter.com/amA6OaynY9 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliTSP) January 14, 2023

Gould and the 49ers, with another former Nittany Lion in Kevin Givens, will move on to play next weekend in the NFL’s divisional round. The 49ers will host either the Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, or Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

