The longer Robbie Gould spends in Chicago this offseason, away from his San Francisco 49ers, the more Bears fans clamor for Ryan Pace to strike a deal and potentially solve the kicker woes.

Gould continues to hold out after the 49ers used the franchise tag on him in free agency, and he isn't backing down from his demand for a trade.

"I'm not going to commit to making any decision right now . . . I don't really have a plan right now," Gould told the San Jose Mercury News. "Obvious there is a deadline and I don't have to make any decisions anytime soon. . . . The deadline to sign a long-term contract is Monday, and the rest of that is up to me."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Robbie Gould's future with #49ers in limbo as deadline nears. He isn't committing to a Week 1 return, much less training camp in 2 weeks. Nor has he ruled it out. https://t.co/gIMpVuMRfH — Cam Inman (@CamInman) July 10, 2019

The veteran kicker's family is based in Chicago, where he spent 11 seasons before being released in 2016. His wife and kids are Gould's motivation to move out of San Francisco, but he hasn't specifically said which teams he'd like to play for.

"I never said I want to go back there," Gould said. "I just said I want to be closer to my family. That doesn't necessarily mean [Chicago]."

Story continues

The 49ers and Bears report to training camp in just a few weeks, all signs point to Gould abstaining. He can still earn his full $4.97 million contract if he reports by Week 1, he could be looking at a Khalil Mack timeline with a potential trade right before the season starts. The preseason should put pressure on San Francisco and any potential team looking to acquire a veteran kicker.

Robbie Gould remains patient in holdout from 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago