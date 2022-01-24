How Robbie Gould prepared for game-winning kick vs. Packers at Lambeau Field

How Gould prepared for game-winning kick at Lambeau originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Robbie Gould came prepared and it paid off big time.

Delivering the knockout blow in the 49ers' 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Lambeau Field, Gould's game-winning field goal was a moment he had been preparing for.

NINERS WIN! NINERS WIN!pic.twitter.com/kXGx8XkQti — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2022

GOOD AS GOULD ðŸ¤©pic.twitter.com/Hm6jD7LdEH — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2022

“When it comes to postseason play, these are the games you live for,” Gould told reporters after the game. “If you don’t like these games, you’re not going to be a kicker in the National Football League very long.”

It turns out that Gould was wearing some new cleats in Saturday's game, which helped him maintain his streak of 20-consecutive postseason field goals made.

A new pair of cleats helped Robbie Gould kick his game-winning FG pic.twitter.com/mQiVyuHvym — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2022

It was clear before the game that Gould was locked in, seen practicing kicks in the middle of the Packers' pregame player introductions.

Not even player introductions could stop Robbie Gould from getting his kicks in ðŸ˜‚ @brgridiron



Gould ended up kicking the game-winning field goal to move the 49ers into the NFC Championship Game



(via @KNBR, h/t @frasierrcane pic.twitter.com/C7WKAmRWil — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2022

Gould also revealed to reporters that he sought out advice from former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes, who once nailed a 47-yard game-winning field goal in the 2007 NFC Championship Game and current Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, who was the last visiting kicker to visit Lambeau this season.

“Both of those guys have the longest field goals in Lambeau history in January,” Gould said. “Those are moments that you look at the kicker fraternity and you know that – unless you’re playing against the guy – everyone’s gonna help each other out. I appreciate both of those guys.”

Gould and the 49ers will travel to SoFi Stadium for the third matchup of the season against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

