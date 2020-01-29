Robbie Gould has nothing but fond feelings for Chicago: "Once a Bear, always a Bear."

Robbie Gould hasn't played for the Bears since 2016, but his love for the team that he spent over a decade kicking for hasn't faded one bit. Now playing in his second Super Bowl, Gould still holds his time in the Windy City in the highest regards.

"This is a very special year for me," he said. "I love the city of Chicago. I always will. That love I have for the city and the Bears organization will never go away. I said it when I got cut: Once a Bear, always a Bear. I truly mean that."

Gould left the Bears as the team's all-time leader in career points (1,207), field goals made (276), and career field goals of at least 50 yards (23). He's still beloved by the people of Chicago, and more recently won NBC Sports Chicago's "Chicago Football Madness" contest last offseason, beating all-time greats along the way.

"I played 11 years there, I'm the all-time leading scorer. I think I have most of the field goal records there. You know, there's a spot in my heart that my kids will learn Bear Down and all that when the time's right."

Talking with the media on Monday night, the kicker briefly touched on the Bears' current kicking situation. Gould kept an eye on the situation as the Bears went through a well-publicized debacle that eventually led to Eddy Pineiro, and had empathy for the first year kicker who faced many of the same ups and downs that Gould did.

"Yeah I thought he did a great job," he said. "I thought he came in and played very well. Obviously he played through an injury, and if you take away the Los Angeles Rams' game, he had a very solid season."

This Sunday, Gould will attempt to bring a second Lombardi Trophy home to the family. His brother Chris coaches for the Denver Broncos, and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2016.

"I was telling the young guys, I went [to a Super Bowl] in my first full year with the Bears," he said. "And all I remember was ‘oh, this is nothing. I'll be back.' And now 13 years later, I'm back in the Super Bowl. You never know when you're going to do it, you never know how it's going to happen, you never know when it's going to happen."

"I don't believe you can chase a Super Bowl. I don't think you can go team to team to try and win it."

