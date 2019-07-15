Robbie Gould will not be the solution to the Bears' kicking woes after all

The dream plenty of you reading this is dead: Robbie Gould will not be coming back to the Bears.

The placekicker reportedly inked a two-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers Monday morning, beating the NFL's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign multi-year deals:

Beating Monday deadline for franchised players to sign long-term extensions, the 49ers and Robbie Gould reached agreement on a 2-year, $10.5 million fully-guaranteed deal that, including an option clause, can turn into a 4-year, $19M deal that includes $15M gtd, sources tell ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2019

With his four-year, $19M deal that averages $4.75M per year, Robbie Gould stays with the #49ers for at least two years (that are fully guaranteed). After a tag, a trade request and a firm stance from the team, the two sides work together and find common ground for a deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 15, 2019

That figure of $15 million guaranteed is the highest among contracts for active kickers, beating out the $12.5 million the Baltimore Ravens guaranteed Justin Tucker. The Bears guaranteed $9 million to Cody Parkey in their ill-fated four-year deal with him last year.

Gould had refused to sign the franchise tag after the 49ers placed it on him earlier this year, holding out for the team to trade him so he could play closer to his family in the Chicagoland area. He didn't show up to any of the 49ers voluntary and mandatory workouts or practices during the spring, and there was speculation he could hold out well into training camp and perhaps even into the regular season in the hopes of forcing a trade. The Bears always seemed to make the most sense on the surface, though Ryan Pace's preference has been (and still is) to inexpensively find a solution to his team's kicking woes. Gould never represented that, as the hefty contract he and the 49ers agreed to indicates.

