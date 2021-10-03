Robbie Gould out, Mitch Wishnowsky misses FG for 49ers

The 49ers have dominated the Seahawks for the first 16-plus minutes of Sunday’s game, but they only have a 7-0 lead to show for it.

They scored a touchdown to open the game, but a Jimmy Garoppolo interception and a Mitch Wishnowsky miss on a 41-yard field goal have kept them from building on it.

Wishnowsky is the 49ers’ punter, but he’s serving as their placekicker as well because Robbie Gould hurt his groin in pregame warmups. Wishnowsky, who has running back Kyle Juszczyk serving as his holder, made an extra point, but his field goal try was no good.

The 49ers have sacked Russell Wilson three and the Seahawks ended the first quarter with negative yardage on offense, but they are still within a score thanks to the 49ers’ miscues.

