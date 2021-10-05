Robbie Gould will miss 3-5 weeks, but Trent Williams is day to day

49ers kicker Robbie Gould will miss 3-5 weeks after straining a groin in pregame warmups Sunday.

The team will workout multiple kickers Tuesday. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky was forced into emergency duty against the Seahawks and made one of two extra points and missed a 41-yard field goal.

The 49ers have not decided whether to place Gould on injured reserve, with their bye week complicating the decision. He will have to miss three games if the 49ers place him on injured reserve, but the team has a bye next week, so an IR stint would keep Gould out until Nov. 7 against the Cardinals.

“We’re going to see how he reacts this week,” Shanahan said. “That’s something we’re going to have to decide as this week goes.”

Left tackle Trent Williams is day to day and has a chance to play against the Cardinals this week, Shanahan said. Williams injured his shoulder in the fourth quarter.

“That was probably some of the best news we considering how worried we were initially,” Shanahan said. “There is some fluid in there so there are some issues but that’s stuff that hopefully he can recover [from] before Sunday.”

Between cramping in the first half and his shoulder injury in the second, Williams played only 54 of 76 offensive snaps. Rookie Jaylon Moore replaced him.

