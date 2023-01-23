Robbie Gould helps 49ers reach NFC title game by remaining perfect

Nothing in life is guaranteed except for death, taxes, and Robbie Gould converting a postseason field goal attempt. The former Penn State kicker once again was perfect on every field goal attempt he took in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, and the 49ers needed Gould’s perfect postseason career streak to continue.

The 49ers won a defensive battle with the Cowboys to advance to next week’s NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia.

Remarkably, Gould’s postseason clutchness streak continued on Sunday, as he is now a perfect 63-for-63 on field goals and PATs over the course of his 18-year career.

Did you know Penn State's Robbie Gould has never missed a field goal or PAT in the NFL postseason? He's currently 63-for-63 in the playoffs over his entire career. Legend. pic.twitter.com/5RNwiHvmoS — Zach Seyko (@zach_seyko) January 23, 2023

Robbie Gould is 28-for-28 in his career on field goals in the #NFLPlayoffs. — NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2023

But it wasn’t just his kicking that came up big for the 49ers. Gould also made a potentially game-changing tackle on a kickoff return by the Cowboys, preventing a possible touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Have a day Robbie Gould. He’s 4-4 on field goals, and he made this game-saving tackle pic.twitter.com/KnNr4m2hQY — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) January 23, 2023

No words. Give Robbie Gould the mvp pic.twitter.com/hjXTDQ6hwF — Bammer Burner (@vinnytide18) January 23, 2023

Gould is joined by fellow former Penn State player Kevin Givens in the 49ers’ latest attempt to reach and win the Super Bowl. To get there, they will have to win a road game in Philadelphia next week against Miles Sanders and the top-seeded Eagles in next week’s NFC championship game. For all of Goulden’s postseason success, he is still lacking a Super Bowl ring. Will he keep his streak going against Philadelphia for one more shot at the Lombardi Trophy?

Story continues

List

Penn State football's top 5 games on the 2023 schedule

Related

Penn State offers Class of 2024 running back from Virginia Penn State hopes to dominate the state with latest offer in 2024 Miles Sanders moving on to NFC Championship Penn State hosts Class of 2025 target Trent Wilson Penn State extends offer to 2024 target from Maryland ESPN's way-too-early preseason All-Americans for 2023

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire