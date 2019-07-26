Robbie Gould dismisses notion he wanted 49ers to trade him to Bears

It's rare in the NFL for a team to have offseason drama involving a special teams player, but 49ers general manager John Lynch faced that conundrum this spring when kicker Robbie Gould demanded a trade following the team's decision to place the franchise tag on him.

The sides eventually came to an agreement, which Gould was publicly relieved about. The former Chicago Bears kicker, whose family still resides in the Windy City, has spoken about wanting to spend his retirement out there, leading many to speculate that he was angling for a trade to Chicago, especially after the disastrous season Bears kicker Cody Parkey had.

Newly re-signed #49ers kicker Robbie Gould promptly dismissed any speculation that he wanted to be traded to the Chicago Bears. pic.twitter.com/3PQbvFLeLs — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) July 26, 2019

Gould was also asked whether negotiations between his representatives and the 49ers were contentious, and he once again gave a politically correct answer.

Robbie Gould on whether negotiations with #49ers were contentious: "Things were done and said, but now it's behind us, and I'm here and I'm glad the organization stepped up and I'm excited to be back playing football." pic.twitter.com/4Vb5sMEgra — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) July 26, 2019

"The organization is trying to tell you that you're not worth a certain value, and you, as a player, are trying to convince them of your worth and your value," Gould said. "Things were done and said, but now it's behind us, and I'm here and I'm glad the organization stepped up and I'm excited to be back playing football."

Players often react unfavorably when the franchise tag is placed on them -- and after a season in which Gould made 33 of his 34 field goal attempts -- it's hard to blame him.

Due to the timing of his signing with San Francisco, Gould has stated that his wife and children will remain at the family home in Chicago for the regular season. The two sides didn't agree to terms until July 15, which was the deadline for players under the franchise tag to sign extensions.

Unfortunately for Gould, the 49ers will not play at Soldier Field against the Bears this year. His family will more than likely get the opportunity to see him during the team's bye week in Week 4.

