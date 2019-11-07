Robbie Gould dealing with quad injury; 49ers signing Chase McLaughlin

It’s looking like there’s a good chance that the 49ers will have someone other than Robbie Gould kicking for them when they face the Seahawks on Monday night.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Gould is dealing with a quad injury that has cast doubt on his availability for the NFC West matchup. The doubt is great enough that the 49ers are going to bring another kicker onto the roster to make sure they’re covered for Monday.

That kicker is Chase McLaughlin. McLaughlin made 6-of-9 field goals and all seven extra points he tried during four games with the Chargers earlier this season.

Gould is 21-of-27 on field goals and 19-of-20 on extra points for the 49ers so far this season.