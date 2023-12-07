Robbie Gould announces his retirement

Longtime NFL kicker Robbie Gould is calling it a career.

Gould, who played 11 years with the Bears, one with the Giants and six with the 49ers, announced today that he won't play again. Gould said over the summer that he was hoping to play this year, but nothing materialized.

"Now, although football has been a really great part of my life for the past 18 years, it is with the utmost regard and appreciation that I officially announce my retirement from the National Football League," Gould wrote at ThePlayersTribune.com. "Will I miss it? Absolutely. The fire to play and to compete definitely still burns, and I’m not sure that will ever go away. As I look back over the entirety of my career, it’s kind of ironic because the thing I’m going to miss the most isn’t really even all that much about the actual game of football. I’ll miss being a part of a football team. The plane rides, the pregame meals, the companionship, the locker room culture, the workouts, and the grind of one unit trying to accomplish a common goal of winning — that part can’t be replaced."

Gould turned 41 yesterday and is a husband and father, and he says it's time for him to focus on his family, and say goodbye to the NFL.