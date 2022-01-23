Robbie Gould is 20-for-20 on field goals in his playoff career after game-winner in Green Bay

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould is taking his place as one of the great playoff kickers in NFL history.

After hitting a 45-yard field goal in the snow at Lambeau Field as time expired on Saturday night, Gould is now 20-for-20 in his career in the postseason.

No kicker in NFL history has as many playoff field goals without a miss as Gould. Gould has made 12 playoff field goals with the 49ers, as well as six with the Bears and two with the Giants.

Gould is also a perfect 32-for-32 on extra points in the postseason. He’s never missed in the playoffs, and in a week he may get a chance to kick the 49ers into the Super Bowl.

