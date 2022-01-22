Robbie Gould is 18-for-18 on field goals in the playoffs, best in NFL history

San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould is taking a perfect playoff record into a cold and windy night in Green Bay.

Gould is 18-for-18 on field goals in the playoffs, which is the best mark in NFL history: No other kicker has attempted that many field goals in the postseason without a miss.

Most of Gould’s playoff field goals have been during his time in San Francisco: He’s made 10 with the 49ers, as well as six with the Bears and two with the Giants.

Gould is also a perfect 31-for-31 on extra points in the postseason. The good news for the Packers is that their own kicker, Mason Crosby, is a solid 30-for-33 on field goals in the postseason, and a perfect 69-for-69 on extra points in the postseason, which is the best mark in NFL history. Both teams can have confidence in their kickers tonight.

