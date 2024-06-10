Robbie ‘Chosen’ Anderson will tryout for Seahawks at minicamp

The Seahawks are considering adding another name to their 11-deep wide receiver corps to make it an even 12.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, former Jets, Panthers and Dolphins wide receiver Robbie “Chosen” Anderson will try out for Seattle this week at mandatory minicamp.

Free-agent WR Robbie Chosen — AKA Robby Anderson, AKA Robbie Anderson, AKA Chosen Anderson — will participate in the #Seahawks minicamp this week on a tryout basis, per source. pic.twitter.com/xGrUvdqu2J — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2024

Anderson played his college ball at Temple along with quarterback P.J. Walker, who the team is reportedly signing but has not made official as of yet. After going undrafted, Anderson got his first gig in the NFL with the Jets in 2016. He played there the next four years, totaling over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.

In 2020 he signed a lucrative deal with Carolina, where he stayed for three seasons, putting up another 1,821 yards and nine more touchdowns. Since then Chosen hasn’t seen much playing time, putting in about half a season each with the Cardinals and the Dolphins, totaling a little over 200 yards and one score.

It’s tough to say where Anderson might fit in on Seattle’s depth chart right now, but his experience probably gives him a leg up over undrafted rookies like Dee Williams and Hayden Hatten.

