Robbie Avila of Indiana State beats 'NCAA' on Pat McAfee Show

Robbie Avila beat the "NCAA" on Thursday. Sort of.

Avila, in his Indiana State basketball uniform, joined the "Pat McAfee Show" in studio and played a one-on-one game against one of McAfee's cohorts, named the "NCAA" for the bit.

Avila won 5-0, and it wasn't that close.

The Sycamores were left out of the NCAA Tournament despite a NET ranking (an NCAA system) of 29th among more than 360 teams nationally, the best ever left out of March Madness.

"We thought we did enough to get in; the committee thought otherwise," Avila said.

ISU accepted its fate and began NIT action Wednesday night, rallying from a double-digit deficit to beat SMU 101-92. The Sycamores host Minnesota at 2 p.m. ET Sunday (ESPN2).

Avila is confident ISU could have competed in the NCAA Tournament.

"Every game we watch, we're like, 'We could've done that,'" he said.

Pat McAfee offers Indiana State players sponsorships

McAfee said he would offer all 15 Sycamores players $10,000 sponsorship opportunities if they win the NIT, which will hold its finals at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse. (McAfee had to parse his words carefully to avoid a flat-out pay-to-win offer, which would probably break somebody's rules.)

Robbie Avila's favorite nickname

He was first called the "College Jokic," because his playing style mimics that of NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. He thinks the most creative nickname is "Cream Abdul-Jabbar," in honor of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

His favorite: "Rob Wave," a spinoff of his favorite rapper, Rod Wave.

Robbie Avila's basketball influences

Jokic is No. 1, he said, though he gave props to former Indiana Pacers star Domantas Sabonis. And he can defend, despite his reputation: "I'm not that much of a liability."

