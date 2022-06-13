Robbie Anderson reports for Panthers minicamp

Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson posted a tweet over the weekend saying that he was thinking about retiring from the NFL, but those thoughts now appear to be on hold.

Anderson later deleted the tweet and he posted a pair of pictures from the Panthers locker room on Monday. The team kicks off its three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

The Panthers would have been able to fine Anderson more than $95,000 if he skipped all three days of the minicamp and retiring would cost him even more money since most of his 2022 salary was converted to a signing bonus this offseason.

Anderson is signed through the 2023 season. We’ll have to wait to see if he’ll stick with the Panthers to that point, but it certainly looks like the status quo will stand in 2022.

