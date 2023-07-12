Rob Warner and Eliot Jackson enter the podcast arena with a new bi-weekly show called Just Ride

After being the voice of UCI Downhill MTB racing coverage on Red Bull TV for decade, Rob Warner recently found himself with a lot more time on his hands after the UCI decided to team up with the Discovery channel to broadcast their cycling events.

Building upon Beyond the Line – Warner's recent launched MTB World Cup highlights and analysis show presented alongside Emily Baty and Eliot Jackson – Warner has again teamed up with Jackson for a new bi-weekly podcast called Just Ride.

The first two episodes are available now on Red Bull TV as well as the usual podcast providers and while Warner is synonymous with MTB, Just Ride will cover many different aspects of cycling – not just mountain biking.

The first two episodes – 'what is the spirit of gravel?' and 'how does the Tour de France work?' – are available now, while new episodes will drop every other Tuesday, with the next one going live on 25th July.

As well as Warner and Jackson discussing cycling matters of the day, the presenters will be joined by special guests for each edition of the podcast. Episode one sees American rider, Payson McElveen join the chat on gravel racing, not least his 20-hour off-road ride across Iceland and carving out a trail route through Tasmania in Australia.

Episode two sees Welsh road pro and Ineos Grenadiers rider, Luke Rowe, join the duo to discuss all things Tour de France.

To tune in to Just Ride, head over to Redbull.com.