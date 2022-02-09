Rob Ryan among coaches reportedly set to join Brian Daboll's Giants staff

Rob Ryan Ravens gear

More and more pieces continue to fall into place when it comes to Brian Daboll’s first coaching staff with the Giants.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Rob Ryan and Bryan Cox are expected to be assistants under newly hired defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, while Drew Wilkins is also under consideration for a job with the team.

Ryan, the twin brother of former Jets head coach Rex Ryan, has worked with nine different NFL teams, but was most recently with Martindale in Baltimore in 2021, serving as the Ravens inside linebackers coach. Ryan won two Super Bowl rings as the New England Patriots linebackers coach in the early 2000s.



Cox, meanwhile, has not coached in the NFL since the 2016 season, his last of three years with the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to his time in Atlanta, Cox coached with Tampa Bay, Miami, Cleveland, and the Jets after a playing career that included three Pro Bowl appearances.

Like Ryan, Wilkins worked with Martindale in Baltimore. Wilkins was with the Ravens for the past 12 seasons working his way up the coaching ranks to outside linebackers coach, but the team previously announced he would not return next season.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Giants are interviewing Adam Henry to be their wide receivers coach, with NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reporting that it “sounds likely” Henry will return to Big Blue, as he previously spent the 2016-17 season with the Giants.

Henry, 49, has been the wide receivers coach in Dallas the last two seasons, helping tutor players like rising star CeeDee Lamb.

Ryan, Cox, and Wilkins are the first names linked to the Giants’ defensive staff since Martindale was hired as defensive coordinator. On the offensive side, Mike Kafka has been added as offensive coordinator, with Shea Tierney at quarterback coach and Bobby Johnson as offensive line coach.

None of these hires for Daboll’s staff have been made official by the team.