Rob Refsnyder's incredible diving catch

TIE GAME!!! – Alec Bohm ties it up in the 8th inning on a solo shot to center field

TIE GAME!!! - Alec Bohm ties it up in the 8th inning on a solo shot to center field<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/mlb/philadelphia-phillies/phillies-videos/tie-game-alec-bohm-ties-it-up-in-the-8th-inning-on-a-solo-shot-to-center-field/588697/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">TIE GAME!!! – Alec Bohm ties it up in the 8th inning on a solo shot to center field</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>