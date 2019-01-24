Rob Parker continues to troll Patriots, gives Tom Brady unflattering nickname originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Rob Parker just can't help himself.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Fox Sports 1 analyst already was roasted by the Patriots on Twitter for his comments prior to the AFC Championship Game, when he said New England's "reign of terror" would come to an end and that he would move to Mexico if the Patriots prove him wrong.

Well, the Pats indeed proved Parker wrong, but he still isn't backing down. Instead, he downplayed Tom Brady's success with a rather ridiculous nickname.

"This is the narrative I've been talking about, Colin, and you know I'm right," Parker said Thursday on The Herd. "Tom Brady is the L.O.A.T. He's the luckiest of all time."

"Tom Brady is the L.O.A.T. He's the luckiest of all time." @RobParkerFS1 has one simple message before he heads off to Mexico 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B5dEReUMSx — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 24, 2019

Between Dee Ford's offsides penalty and the Patriots winning the overtime coin toss, luck certainly played a role in the AFC title victory. But to go as far as to name Brady the "L.O.A.T." is a stretch, to say the least.

Parker isn't the only analyst pushing the "Brady is lucky" narrative. ESPN's Max Kellerman has been just as critical of the five-time Super Bowl champion.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.