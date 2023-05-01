Rob Oller's Second Thoughts: Talking ESPN windbags, NFL draft lottery and greedy CFP

Mel Kiper Jr. is seen on the set of ESPN SportsCenter, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

Welcome to Second Thoughts, my semi-regular staple of snark, stream-of-consciousness opinion and random musings that can be consumed in a "second" – Get it?

As TV entertainment, the first round of the NFL draft is a bloated bag of wind, but like looking at a dumpster fire I can’t divert my attention.

First, there is the sheer spectacle. The garish dress suits – Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson’s floral print getup was my favorite; go big or go home.

Fans in face paint – my wife does not use the i-word often, but Thursday she wondered, “Who are those idiots?”

Draft picks hugging commissioner Roger Goodell like they’re best buddies rather than future adversaries.

But mostly I enjoy watching how much the draftniks flub. Mel Kiper, in particular, is a hoot. The Hair had Kentucky quarterback Will Levis going No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts. Instead, Levis went undrafted in the first round, creating an awkward scene in the “Green Room” where his parents sat stoically while their insides melted.

Why did Levis slide? Because he was never in the top tier of quarterbacks to begin with. His sharp stock rise was a media creation.

As former NFL executive Bill Polian loved to say, there is no “rising” or “sliding” because the draft happens only on draft day. The mock drafts don’t count.

But ESPN and other networks and websites don’t want us to look behind the curtain, so every player becomes “the best at his position” and a “game changer” and “oooh, his bend makes him unblockable on the edge.”

I generally enjoy ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, but Thursday night he made it clear that every team got exactly who it wanted. And memo to all the talking heads: You can only have one favorite player in the first round. Not 31.

That said, I sat watching slack-jawed, because overblown or not, you have to admire anyone’s ability to create fireworks with kindling.

Time to institute an NFL draft lottery

Not a new idea, but the NFL could add even more manufactured drama to all things related to the draft – as if that is possible; see above – by implementing a lottery similar to what the NBA and NHL use to slot the earliest picks. Then, instead of bringing out the bells and whistles for a few days in April, the league could market Lottery Day something akin to a national holiday.

But an NFL draft lottery would have the practical implication of making teams less likely to tank to guarantee themselves the No. 1 pick. Teams bent on losing-to-win always find creative ways to fail – except the Blue Jackets, of course – so remove incentive to intentionally fall to the bottom of the standings.

Another way to look at it is that a lottery more equitably guards against teams getting punished for winning.

Take the Houston Texans, whose last-second win against Indianapolis in January knocked them out of contention for the No. 1 pick. The win, combined with a Chicago loss, dropped Houston into the second slot, which the Texans used to take quarterback C.J. Stroud. (Note: the Bears traded the No. 1 pick to Carolina, which selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.)

Granted, No. 2 is solid, but maybe the Texans would have picked Young instead. A proper lottery system would not guarantee the worst team gets the top pick – the Anaheim Ducks have only a 25.5% chance of winning the No. 1 pick in June’s NHL draft – but it would hinder the quest to lose on purpose.

The NFL has explored a lottery system but so far continues to reject it, Goodell said last year.

College football playoffs on weeknights? No thanks

Money, man. Gotta have it. But how much? College football would say, “Never enough.” If that means holding playoff games on weeknights, so be it.

The inaugural first-round games of a 12-team College Football Playoff will see one game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, according to CFP executive director Bill Hancock.

The CFP also is looking at midweek games for the 2024 quarterfinals, to avoid competing against the NFL wild-card weekend. Which might cost it money.

Pish. College football is meant to be played on Saturdays. Now get off my lawn.

Listening in

Traffic in London.

Off-topic

I’m left-handed, so you might expect me to easily handle driving in England and Scotland, but an upcoming trip across the pond has me nervous and my wife worried even more. Not about crashing, but whether we’ll still be married after I turn in the rental car.

How to prepare? The web offers driving videos that simulate what it’s like to have the steering wheel on the right side while driving on the left side. Something I never considered was the rearview mirror being on my left. Anyway, the best advice I have received is “Just keep thinking left.” And while in the States that slogan might get me canceled, in Great Britain it seems like a legitimate plan. Until you reach the roundabouts.

Any advice from those who have done it?

