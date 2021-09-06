Rob Ninkovich says Mac Jones was teaching Cam Newton the Patriots’ playbook

Cam Newton’s release from the New England Patriots was a surprise to many.

The 32-year-old started in all three preseason games and Bill Belichick was clear in naming him the starter when Mac Jones was drafted with the No. 15 pick. Obviously, Jones surpassed all expectations and won the job with stellar and consistent performances throughout both training camp and the preseason.

Jones’ quick understanding of the Patriots’ playbook may have been a key factor in his rapid growth — while also hurting Newton’s chances for the starting role. According to Rob Ninkovich on The Dan and Ninko podcast, Jones was helping Newton with the playbook.

“From everything that I understand now, Mac was basically helping Cam learn the playbook,” he said. “So, imagine that. Learn that. Learn that right now. Absorb it. Learn it. Because Mac was having less M.E.’s — mental errors, that is what M.E. is in football, mental errors. He was having less mental errors in having a better understanding of the offense. We didn’t see Cam run any two-minute. We didn’t see him run any no-huddle. … You have to run no-huddle. That’s vital.”

It’s hard to pinpoint this as the reason for Newton’s release, but it could’ve played a factor if it’s entirely accurate. Newton’s vaccination status, his age and a myriad of other factors were all considered while trying to understand the reason of his release.

Regardless, Jones is the Patriots’ starting quarterback now and he’ll quickly get a taste of the NFL pace.

