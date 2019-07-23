Rob Ninkovich joins ESPN as analyst

Mark Sanchez and Rob Ninkovich used to face off against each other when both played in the AFC East, but they will now be teammates at ESPN.

The network announced on Tuesday that Ninkovich has been hired as an analyst ahead of the 2019 season. He is expected to appear on ESPN Radio, Sportscenter, NFL Live and other programming over the course of the year.

“Rob will excel as an analyst for the same reasons he excelled as a player: he’s smart and he puts in the work,” ESPN V.P. Seth Markman said in a statement. “Our viewers will appreciate the insight he will share being fresh out of the game, where he was surrounded by and contributed to so much success.”

Sanchez has been hired by ESPN to work as a studio analyst for their college football coverage.

Ninkovich spent eight of his 11 NFL seasons with the Patriots and won a pair of Super Bowls while with New England. He retired prior to the 2017 season.