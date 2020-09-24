Rob Mullens nominated for SBJ AD of the year award originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

A year off from winning the Pac-12 championship and the Rose Bowl in football, a Pac-12 regular-season title in men’s basketball and regular season and Pac-12 Tournament titles in women’s basketball, Oregon continues to achieve more success in all aspect of the program.

In large part has to do with what the head of the entire athletic department of the college.

And the Sports Business Journal is recognizing that hard work that goes behind into all of that.

Oregon’s Rob Mullens is among five finalists for the Sports Business Journal’s athletic director of the year award.

The other names on the list include: Boise State’s Curt Apsey, Baylor’s Mack Rhoades, Florida’s Scott Stricklin and Texas Tech’s Kirby Hocutt are the finalists for the award, which will be presented virtually on Sept. 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mullens also served as chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee for each of the past two years and oversaw a rare level of achievement from Oregon’s top sports programs this past year.

Congratulations to Mullens on being nominated for this award and the work the Ducks have done over the last year!

