Rob McElhenney confirms Wrexham contract offer to Gareth Bale

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has confirmed his offer for Gareth Bale to come out of retirement and join the Welsh outfit is still active.

Bale called time on his professional career in January 2023 after a short spell in Major League Soccer with LAFC, but was quickly the subject of a public plea from McElhenney, who wanted the former Wales winger to join the club for their return to the Football League.

The 34-year-old declined to take McElhenney up on his offer at the time but, with Wrexham securing another promotion to climb up to League One, the Wrexham chief sent another message to Bale.

"Gareth Bale is still technically available. I don't know, I made the plea last year and I'm just going to tell Gareth that the offer's still on the table," McElhenney said.

"We'll let you off for golf, whenever you need to get off. As long as you come to training once or twice a week we can figure out how to get you ten minutes on the pitch.

"And the golf courses - Wales is amongst the most beautiful countries in the world."

Meanwhile, McElhenney also confirmed that the club are in talks with former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, who impressed on loan with Wrexham last season before his Gunners contract expired.

"We're talking to Arthur actively right now, we know he wants to come back to Wrexham and we definitely want him," McElhenney told talkSPORT.

"It's just about working out the right deal that works for everybody."