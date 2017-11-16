Rob Manfred wants a pitch clock, which isn't as scary as it sounds

Many games over the course of the playoffs were fun, exciting, thrilling, and suspenseful. But many games were also really, really long, sometimes dragging past the four (or five) hour mark. And Major League Baseball thinks it has a way to combat that. Craig Calcaterra of Hardball Talk reported on Wednesday that MLB is interested in drawing up a new pace-of-play agreement with the MLB Players Association to be ready for the 2018 season, and pitch clocks could be a big part of that.

A pitch clock sounds like a big, intrusive addition to the game, but of all the fixes that MLB could implement, the pitch clock is the least likely to materially affect the flow of the game. The clock has been around in the minors since 2015, and it’s changed nothing that anyone would notice (if anything at all). Most people don’t even realize it’s there. It may only end up shaving seconds off each at-bat, but there is the possibility that it could truly help the pace of MLB games by keeping pitchers to a steady time between pitches. Either way, it’s worth trying.

But it’s worth mentioning that there’s already a rule on the books about time between pitches. Why haven’t you heard of it? Because the umpires don’t enforce it. It’s rule 5.07(c) in the 2017 Official Baseball Rules, and it’s been on the books for at least a few years.

When the bases are unoccupied, the pitcher shall deliver the ball to the batter within 12 seconds after he receives the ball. Each time the pitcher delays the game by violating this rule, the umpire shall call “Ball.” The 12-second timing starts when the pitcher is in possession of the ball and the batter is in the box, alert to the pitcher. The timing stops when the pitcher releases the ball.

A rule is no good if it’s not enforced. But asking the umpires to start counting in their heads between pitches seems like a disaster waiting to happen. A clock just makes more sense, since then no one is relying on Umpire King Joe West’s counting skills. (For the record: the pitch clock in the minors is 20 seconds, and we have no idea whether or not the major league pitch clock would be 12 seconds or 20 seconds or a different duration all together.)