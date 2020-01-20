Rob Lowe's Generic NFL Hat At NFC Championship Causes Twitter To Flip Its Lid

Rob Lowe may have been the picture of neutrality in his NFL logo hat at the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but fans had strong feelings about his generic attire.

During the host San Francisco 49ers’ 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers, the actor was shown in the crowd after Fox broadcaster Joe Buck read a promo for Lowe’s new show, “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

And Twitter hit Lowe hard for his headwear. Maybe Lowe, who is actually an Indianapolis Colts fan, should have just gone capless.

