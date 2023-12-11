Rob Key backs Shoaib Bashir to become 'world-class spinner' for England after surprise call-up for India tour

Shoaib Bashir has played only six first-class matches (Getty Images)

Shoaib Bashir has been tipped to transform into a world-class spinner for England after his surprise inclusion in the Test squad for next year’s Test series in India.

The 20-year-old only made his first-class debut back in June and has played just six first-class matches in all.

But England managing director Rob Key tipped the spinner to be a cricketing superstar of the future.

“Every now and again you catch a glimpse of a couple of balls where you think that’s something special,” said Key. “You see the potential. Someone like Bashir, his ceiling is very high.

“This is the start of the journey where hopefully we’ll see a world-class spinner in the future. We’re hoping we’re putting him on the road to someone that can end up being world class. He certainly has the potential.”

Shoaib Bashir was a surprise inclusion in England's squad to tour India (Getty Images)

Key also insisted there was more to Bashir than his relatively inauspicious start to first-class cricket, taking 10 pieces at 67 apiece.

He said: “It’s very hard for spinners now in English cricket to judge them on their numbers. You’re not going to expect a spinner to be averaging 24 with the ball in county cricket.

“So, you’re trying to see something else, on character, how the ball comes out of their hands. He spins the ball and he’s got a high-release point… a bit of real graft and guile and a decent character.”

Bashir is one of the three uncapped players in the squad for the five-Test series along with fellow bowlers Tom Hartley and Gus Atkinson.

Ben Stokes is back to lead the side after undergoing knee surgery following England’s World Cup exit. And while Stokes won’t bowl in India, Key said he would be fit to play in the opening Test on January 25.

Ben Stokes underwent successful knee surgery after the World Cup (REUTERS)

“Surgery’s been a success,” he said. “We’re expecting him to be fit.”

Jofra Archer, meanwhile, has ramped up his return from elbow surgery but England insist they have put no timeframe on his return to action.

Archer joined the England team for their final training session ahead of the West Indies one-day international decider, and had been keen to play in the IPL, something Key was against.

“Jofra was keen to go into the IPL auction,” said Key.

“But we felt best way was for us to be in control of it. If it takes an extra couple of months… he’s worth his weight in gold. We’re going to take it slowly. We’re not going to put any deadlines on him.”