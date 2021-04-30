Rob Hunt column: Postseason already?

Apr. 30—After a spring of nothing, it is already time to start looking ahead to the postseason. The IHSAA baseball and softball sectional draws will be held this weekend.

Let me repeat that, because it is kind of hard to believe.

The IHSAA will hold its sectional draws this Sunday for both baseball and softball.

It isn't even May yet, where did the spring go?

After the misery of 2020, it is nice to start seeing some normalcy this year.

We are back to having scheduling issues due to the weather instead of a virus and seeing a highly anticipated season seemingly disappear in the blink of an eye.

Make no mistake, this draw is perhaps being conducted a little earlier than it needs to be. Softball sectionals don't start until May 24 and baseball begins two days later — a week later than both track and field and tennis begin their postseasons.

But, after a spring with no season, let alone a postseason, it is fantastic to even have the opportunity to start looking ahead at a few of the athletes and teams to get excited about.

I'm going to skip golf for the moment simply because the sample size is a little small right now, and we'll know a little more after next weekend's Madison County championship. I will say this, there have been some pretty low scores coming in from all over the place, especially from players at Anderson, Frankton, Lapel, Pendleton Heights and Shenandoah.

For tennis teams, the Anderson sectional will yield a third meeting this season between defending champion Alexandria and Frankton, the two deepest teams in the area. The Tigers have taken both meetings this year, 4-1 in the county title match and 3-2 this week — including a pair of three-set matches. There are also several individuals worth watching in the tournament, including junior Abby Cruser of PH and the Raiders doubles team of Morgan Nation and Sophia Wilkinson.

Another intriguing tennis name to watch is Anderson junior Jamison Geoffreys. I have not seen her play yet, but comments of other coaches tell me that her national ranking of 297th and state ranking of ninth are legitimate. If the weather cooperates, I hope to get a look at her game next week.

For track and field, there are a number of kids having great years, but two names stand out and both are elite Division I-level throwers. Erikka Hill of Shenandoah is smashing school records on a weekly basis and has moved her own national ranking into the top 10 in terms of the shot put, well on her way to defending her own state title. On the boys side, Andrew Harvey's discus distances this year have been enough to break the PH school record at least twice and put him on pace for a certain podium finish at state.

Has there been a better story this spring than the Madison-Grant baseball team?

That's a hard no from me. After knocking off both PH and Anderson to win the Madison County title for the first time, they just keep winning. And they've shown that they can win pitchers duels or slugfests. And, although they came up short in the Muller tournament, Anderson is another team I'm high on for this year's tournament as well as Daleville at the 1A level.

Of all the sports, softball had arguably the most promise of postseason excitement a year ago, but that was taken away by covid. Last year, it was Pendleton Heights, Frankton, Lapel, and Daleville that topped a large list of teams with high expectations.

This year is no different. The Arabians are always a dangerous team in that sectional, especially with the home run power they are displaying this season. Frankton and Lapel, along with Alexandria, are part of a loaded Sectional 40 that also includes an Elwood squad that is one of the hottest in the area right now.

This isn't everyone, but that's a pretty good list of reason to be excited about the postseason this year. It may not start on the field for a few more weeks, but the anticipation begins Sunday.

