Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee and Jordan Fuller out vs. Seahawks due to COVID-19

The Rams fortunately got Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Darell Henderson Jr. back from COVID-19 reserve ahead of tonight’s game against the Seahawks, but they’ll still be without three starters.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee and Jordan Fuller will not play against the Seahawks after they failed to test out of the league’s COVID-19 protocols. That’s disappointing news because all three are important players and almost never come off the field.

Rams’ RT Rob Havenstein, TE Tyler Higbee and SS Jordan Fuller were the three LA starters that did not test out to be able to play tonight vs. Seahawks, per source. They’re out tonight. LB Von Miller tested out and will play tonight, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2021

Even after today’s moves, the Rams still have 16 total players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Among them are Joe Noteboom, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Terrell Burgess, who stepped up against the Cardinals in Week 14.

Noteboom replaced Havenstein last week at right tackle and played well, but the Rams will need a new plan if he isn’t activated before kickoff. It’s possible Bobby Evans will get the start, or they could move Austin Corbett or David Edwards outside to tackle.

