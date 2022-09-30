Rob Havenstein practiced for Rams again on Friday after suffering leg injury in Week 3

Team captain Rob Havenstein was a full participant at practice for the Los Angeles Rams today after suffering an apparent leg injury in their win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Though he wasn’t listed on Thursday’s injury report, Havenstein’s status for Week 4 was in doubt, but his inclusion in the team’s preparation for Monday night was a good sign that he’ll be ready to play against the San Francisco 49ers.

Havenstein is in his eighth year in the NFL and has been with the Rams since they selected him in the second round of the 2015 draft. His presence on the offensive line has been a constant strength for the unit over the years, and he was rewarded with a three-year contract extension just before the regular season kicked off.

Head coach Sean McVay said that Havenstein “looked good” in Thursday’s practice session when he ran through the team’s extensive list of injuries, but was non-committal in his comments about the tackle’s official status. It remains to be seen if Havenstein will start against the 49ers in primetime, though it would seem that he is on track to make an impact given the current situation.

A full-time starter in every season he has played for the Rams, Havenstein has never played less than nine games for the team, with the low mark being set in their 2019 season when he suffered a knee injury. The team has relied on him to keep their quarterback upright for the better part of a decade, and his absence could spell disaster for Los Angeles against San Francisco’s fierce pass rush.

Though his status for the Monday night tilt remains uncertain, fans should be optimistic about the prospect of seeing him start, and any setback is sure to be reported in short order as the Rams are making their last push to finalize their game plan to take on the 49ers.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire