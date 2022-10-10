The Rams’ offensive line has been in flux throughout the 2022 season, starting five different combinations in the team’s first five games.

Generally, that isn’t a recipe for success. But Los Angeles’ pass protection has been bad to start the year.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been sacked a league-high 21 times, including five times in Sunday’s 22-10 loss to the Cowboys.

On Monday, right tackle Rob Havenstein told reporters he initiated a players-only meeting for the offensive line after reviewing the film from yesterday afternoon.

“It’s a mindset change we gotta fix, gotta address,” Havenstein said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “It comes down to a mindset thing. Physical mistakes are gonna happen, but our mindset the last couple games hasn’t been right. That’s something we’re going to address at practice.”

Havenstein added, “We just had a good talk and guys are getting ready to go.”

With former left tackle Andrew Whitworth’s retirement, Havenstein is now the elder statesman of the Rams’ offensive line. Along with defensive tackle Aaron Donald, he is one of two players who have been on the team since the franchise was located in St. Louis, having joined the club as a 2015 second-round pick.

Time will tell if the players-only meeting will produce results. The Rams will host the Panthers on Sunday, and they will come to town with an interim head coach in Steve Wilks and defensive coordinator in Al Holcomb.

Rob Havenstein: Our mindset the last couple games hasn’t been right originally appeared on Pro Football Talk