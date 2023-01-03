Rob Havenstein (knee) and Nick Scott (shoulder) expected to play in Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams fortunately came out of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers without any major injuries, but a couple of players did get banged up. Sean McVay said Rob Havenstein injured his knee despite never coming off the field, and he’s expected to be OK to play against the Seahawks this weekend. Nick Scott left the game with a shoulder injury before returning a little while later, and he also should be good to go for Sunday in Seattle.

“Just your typical bumps and bruises,” McVay said. “Rob got his knee a little bit but shouldn’t affect his game status. And then Nick Scott with his shoulder, had a little kind of (rotator) cuff injury. But both of those guys should be good to go and really those guys have been warriors for us this year.”

Havenstein has played 99.5% of the snaps on offense and Scott is third on the team with a 96.6% snap share on defense, so they hardly ever come off the field. Hence, McVay calling them “warriors” this season.

Havenstein is the Rams’ only offensive lineman to start every game this year, and Scott has started all 16 games up to this point, as well. It’s good to hear that they should be able to suit up on Sunday and close out the year as starters once again, hopefully capping off the season with a win.

