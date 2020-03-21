Rob Gronkowski's WWE SmackDown entrance was exactly what you'd expect

Unfortunately, Rob Gronkowski's return to the ring had to happen without fans in attendance. But you wouldn't know it by the former New England Patriots tight end's enthusiasm.

Introduced by his friend and WWE star Mojo Rawley at Friday night's WWE SmackDown, Gronk entered the ring in style and in exactly the kind of fashion one would expect.

Watch below:

Seems like retirement is still going well for the three-time Super Bowl champ.

Gronkowski recently signed a contract with the WWE, so we should expect to see plenty of him in future events. In fact, Gronk is set to host WrestleMania 36 in a two-night event on April 4 and 5.

