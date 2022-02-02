Rob Gronkowski's tribute to Tom Brady after QB's retirement is on-brand

Gronk's tribute to Tom Brady after QB's retirement is on-brand originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rob Gronkowski and his pal Tom Brady go way back.

The talented tight end spent a total of 11 seasons as Brady's teammate -- nine with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- and has won Super Bowls with the legendary quarterback on both squads.

So, after Brady officially announced his NFL retirement Tuesday, it was only a matter of time before "Gronky" chimed in with a tribute to his longtime friend and QB.

Gronkowski shared a one-minute, 42-second video on Instagram that featured he and Brady's best moments set to Queen's "You're My Best Friend." Unlike Brady's Instagram post Tuesday, Gronk's tribute featured plenty of references to their Patriots days.

Instagram/@gronk

"Tommy Boy!!! This football journey with you has been nothing short of special," Gronk wrote in the caption.

"Thank you for your dedication to the game, putting the team in the best possible position to win every year, all the records that were broken, the Super Bowls, the memories, and your friendship through the last 12 years.

"If you commit even just 10% of what you committed to football in whatever you do next, you will be super duper successful. I witnessed greatness for so many years and got to learn from the best to ever do it. You’re a legend and always will be."

The fun-loving tight end was one of Brady's favorite targets in New England and followed the QB to Tampa Bay, where the two appeared to thoroughly enjoy themselves en route to winning a Super Bowl title in the 2020 season.

Gronk's post didn't mention whether he'll return for another season or join Brady in retirement. But considering the 32-year-old tight end hasn't played for any other starting QB in his NFL career, it's hard to see him playing without "Tommy" throwing him passes.