Rob Gronkowski's Super Bowl media night: Dancing, math and motorboating Michael Irvin

Rob Gronkowski might have entered Super Bowl media night facing plenty of questions about his future in football, but that didn’t stop the New England Patriots tight end from having more fun than anyone in the building on Monday.

As the Patriots prepared to take the media-covered floor at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Gronkowski was dancing so hard that at least one announcer worried about his injury history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

No one had more fun at Super Bowl media night than Rob Gronkowski





The fun continued once Gronkowski reached his destination, as the tight end responded to a few too many questions at once by motorboating NFL Network host Michael Irvin.

Story continues





The questions kept coming, including one about Gronkowski’s favorite number. He answered with a question of his own: “What’s 6×9 + 6+9?”

After that, things got a little more serious.

Rob Gronkowski on retirement

Irvin was straight to the point when asking the question that has buzzed around Gronkowski for months.

“Will you retire after Sunday’s game?”

Gronkowski was predictably not interested in answering with a “yes” or “no,” saying he is only focused on the Super Bowl.





While it’s very possible Gronkowski already knows the answer to that question, he could also simply be putting off one of the biggest decisions of his life until after he plays in the most important game in football.

Compared to his historically prolific standards, Gronkowski had a down year with only 682 receiving yards and three touchdowns. That has caused some analysts think the 29-year-old’s best days are behind him, but, clearly, all of that weight on his shoulders hasn’t caused his mood to dampen just yet.

Rob Gronkowski is just trying to enjoy himself before Super Bowl LIII. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Saints player still upset: His Pro Bowl shirt says it all

• Golfer loses nearly $100K for questionable penalty

• Funny ending to rain-soaked, blooper-filled Pro Bowl

• Reigning MVP backs out of White House visit

