Rob Gronkowski's shockingly high Madden 21 rating has fans in an uproar
It's been more than a year since Rob Gronkowski last played football.
The former New England Patriots tight end retired after the 2018 season, lost a noticeable amount of weight, and even enjoyed a brief stint in the WWE before deciding to reunite with quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.
Gronkowski wasn't his usual dominant self the last time we saw him in action, either, which makes it all the more confusing he was rated a 95 overall (third-best TE rating) in EA Sports' upcoming Madden NFL 21 video game.
Kittle and Kelce go 1-2 in the #Madden21 TE overall ratings 👀@EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/GoUvxGCswC
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 17, 2020
As you can probably imagine, Gronk earning a higher rating than Zach Ertz and the other talented tight ends on the list didn't sit well with fans. Just check out some of the reactions below...
Gronk didn't play last year.
He is a 95 in Madden 21.
Interesting. pic.twitter.com/kzAsd1UUW8
— Going Deep Podcast (@goingdeep) July 17, 2020
Wait so gronk is a 95 in madden, but the MVP and cover athlete is a 94 pic.twitter.com/fftO1DoQbT
— Big Rome (@RomeOnYT) July 17, 2020
Madden really has TJ Watt at an 86 overall and Gronk at a 95 after taking a year off 😭
— Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysis) July 14, 2020
Gronk a 95... pic.twitter.com/ItkDklDs9Q
— 🅱️onnor (@CYTrey5) July 17, 2020
Gronk publicly was living his best retirement life and then comes back and gets a 95. https://t.co/kGw8mEp1rk
— Solace (@Issa_GOLD) July 17, 2020
Gronk at 95?!?! But ertz is a 90??? The rating creators of this game are brutal https://t.co/wPllwwbW1n
— Nick Snyder (@sny_nick) July 17, 2020
Madden 30 featuring 40 year old Gronk
Rob Gronkowski
97 Rating https://t.co/2v1a3G1mM9
— Steve Benko (@SteveBenko) July 17, 2020
It's been 586 days since Gronk scored a touchdown.
Mark Andrews scored 10 TDs in 2019.
— Ben Schragger (@BenSchragg) July 17, 2020
Woah they got Minkah at an 87? Watt at an 86? Gronk at a 95? I'm not playing Madden anymore.
— Dino Tomlin (@DinoTomlin) July 14, 2020
There is absolutly no reason why Gronk should be at 95. https://t.co/hfMUt9Bpo1
— Jфsephi Krakфwski (@AlexFischer_65) July 17, 2020
And there's much more confusion where that came from.
The outcry from fans is warranted. Gronk is a future Hall of Famer, but it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to rate him as an elite tight end at this stage of his career. At least not until he proves with the Bucs he still has plenty left in the tank.
As for Brady's rating, the ex-Pats QB was given a 90. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is one of five NFL players this year to join Madden's exclusive "99 Club."
Rob Gronkowski's shockingly high Madden 21 rating has fans in an uproar originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston