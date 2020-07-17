Rob Gronkowski's shockingly high Madden 21 rating has fans in an uproar

Justin Leger
NBC Sports Boston

It's been more than a year since Rob Gronkowski last played football.

The former New England Patriots tight end retired after the 2018 season, lost a noticeable amount of weight, and even enjoyed a brief stint in the WWE before deciding to reunite with quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski wasn't his usual dominant self the last time we saw him in action, either, which makes it all the more confusing he was rated a 95 overall (third-best TE rating) in EA Sports' upcoming Madden NFL 21 video game.


Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

As you can probably imagine, Gronk earning a higher rating than Zach Ertz and the other talented tight ends on the list didn't sit well with fans. Just check out some of the reactions below...

And there's much more confusion where that came from.

The outcry from fans is warranted. Gronk is a future Hall of Famer, but it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to rate him as an elite tight end at this stage of his career. At least not until he proves with the Bucs he still has plenty left in the tank.

As for Brady's rating, the ex-Pats QB was given a 90. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is one of five NFL players this year to join Madden's exclusive "99 Club."

Sports Uncovered Podcast: The Bill Belichick You Don't Know | Listen and subscribe 

 

Rob Gronkowski's shockingly high Madden 21 rating has fans in an uproar originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What to Read Next