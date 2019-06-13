Rob Gronkowski's recently-sold Boston condo features some great sports memorabilia originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Rob Gronkowski made some pretty big life changes this spring.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The (former) New England Patriots tight end not only retired from the NFL but also sold his multimillion-dollar condo in downtown Boston as he begins life after football.

Gronkowski's penthouse unit, located in Boston's Seaport district, recently sold for a cool $2.3 million after he put it on the market in March.

What will that $2.3 million get the new owner, aside from the arresting views? A lot of sports memorabilia, as it turns out.

Zillow.com's photo gallery of Gronk's old place reveals some interesting wall decor, including Gronkowski's No. 87 Patriots jersey, his brother Dan's No. 82 Patriots jersey and his other brother Glenn's No. 47 Patriots jersey.

(All photos via Zillow.com.)

Gronk

But Gronkowski's place didn't just show his own family love. The penthouse unit also features a signed Daniel Murphy New York Mets jersey and a Chris Pettit Los Angeles Angels jersey.

If you're wondering why the heck Gronkowski has these two jerseys, the dots connect to his brother, Gordie Gronkowski, who actually was listed as the owner of the apartment. Gordie played college baseball with Murphy at Jacksonville University and minor league ball with Pettit on the Orem Owlz.

But it appears the Gronkowski clan has moved out of the sports-themed unit as Rob moves on to bigger and better things ... we think.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.